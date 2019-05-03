Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St Mark's Catholic Church
3141 W. 96th Ave.
Westminister, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Toni Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toni (Antoinette) Butler


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Toni (Antoinette) Butler Obituary
Butler, Toni (Antoinette)

Toni (Antoinette) Butler, age 96, died peacefully on Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at the Villas at Sunny Acres.
Toni was born on November 6, 1922 to Vincenza and Dominic Senatore. She grew up in Florence Colorado and then moved to Denver. She married Dave Butler in 1954, who preceded her in death in 1995. Toni and Dave owned and operated the Terminex Business in Denver for many years before retiring. They were then able to travel extensively. She was active in the Business and Professional Women's Club eventually becoming State President of that organization. She was also involved in many charity and community volunteer organizations throughout her life such as Volunteers of America and Mount St. Vincent's Guild.
Toni loved to sing and she participated in many choirs over her lifetime. She would often break into song at family events. She had a great love for her family and her Italian heritage. Those who loved her will never forget her classy, warm, and funny personality. She was the life of family gatherings and she was admired for her sense of style, always wearing red(her favorite color) with lots of bling.
She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Phyllis Newton(Richard), Joanna Senatore(Dennis), Jilda Senatore(Tim), Andy Senatore, Heidi Thomas(Lance), Steve Senatore, and Ron Alliger(Marggie), as well as stepchildren Kartha Verduzco(Alfonso) and Chris Butler(Carol). She is also survived by many cousins, grandstepchildren, and family members who she loved and touched deeply.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 on Friday May 3, 2019 at St Mark's Catholic Church, 3141 W. 96th Ave., Westminister, CO 80031. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City, CO. Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now