Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Englewood, CO
Toni Roybal


Toni Roybal Obituary
Roybal, Toni
5/4/1960 - 6/14/2019

Toni Roybal passed away peacefully in her sleep in Centennial, CO on Friday, June 14th, due to ALS complications. Born and raised in Vancouver, WA, she moved to Colorado to attend the University of Colorado at Boulder and later founded her own exhibit design firm, Roybal Communications, in Denver. Toni was a bright beacon of life, she was always there for everyone first and herself second. Everyone she met and touched knew she was a special person. Toni was an avid skier, enjoying sailing, horseback riding, photography, reading, writing and travel. Toni will be sorely missed, but her legacy will persevere through her two daughters, Kirstin and Kelsey. Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, Englewood, CO on June 22, 2019 at 2:30 PM, relatives and friends are welcome. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions are welcome, please visit HoranCares.com for more information.
Published in Denver Post from June 19 to June 21, 2019
