Tony Bornheim
1941 - 2020
Bornheim, Tony
02/18/1941 - 05/11/2020

Edwin Anthony Bornheim, known to everyone as Tony, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 11th, in Denver, Colorado. As a former pilot, he recently was able to reconnect with his love of flying through being an aviation archeologist and volunteer at Colorado's "Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum." His passion for literature and music, combined with his altruistic attitude towards life in general, was an inspiration to all who knew him. A kind, philanthropic soul and devoted husband, he is survived by his wife, Penny; son, Michael (Brenda); daughter Michèle (Kevin); stepson, Brian (Jennifer); stepson, David (Gita); sister, Nicole; sister, Jenè (Bobby); granddaughter, Jennifer (Kevin); grandson, Austin (Lauren); great grandchildren, Maggie and Henry; niece, Stephanie and grand niece, Quinn. "We are all just pilgrims … travelers through time and space."


Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Basic Cremation
1336 jason St.
Denver, CO 80223
(303) 234-0354
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I truly enjoyed our many discussions on a myriad of topics. I still have books Tony gave me on subjects he was sure would or should interest me and jazz which we shared a love for. The museum wont be the same without him. I was very fortunate to have known Tony. I will miss him.
Craig Williams
Friend
May 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family find comfort and peace in God's word.
May 16, 2020
As a coworker at wings over the Rockies, he was kind, generous with his time, and a devoted husband. I will miss him!
Chuck
Friend
