I truly enjoyed our many discussions on a myriad of topics. I still have books Tony gave me on subjects he was sure would or should interest me and jazz which we shared a love for. The museum wont be the same without him. I was very fortunate to have known Tony. I will miss him.
Bornheim, Tony
02/18/1941 - 05/11/2020
Edwin Anthony Bornheim, known to everyone as Tony, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 11th, in Denver, Colorado. As a former pilot, he recently was able to reconnect with his love of flying through being an aviation archeologist and volunteer at Colorado's "Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum." His passion for literature and music, combined with his altruistic attitude towards life in general, was an inspiration to all who knew him. A kind, philanthropic soul and devoted husband, he is survived by his wife, Penny; son, Michael (Brenda); daughter Michèle (Kevin); stepson, Brian (Jennifer); stepson, David (Gita); sister, Nicole; sister, Jenè (Bobby); granddaughter, Jennifer (Kevin); grandson, Austin (Lauren); great grandchildren, Maggie and Henry; niece, Stephanie and grand niece, Quinn. "We are all just pilgrims … travelers through time and space."
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.