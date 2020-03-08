|
Gonzales, Tony
2/8/1943 - 3/5/2020
Tony Gonzales, 77 of Thornton, CO, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Westminster, CO. Tony was born in Las Vegas, NM. on 2/8/1943. Retired from the Denver Police Department after 30 years of service. Tony is survived by his wife Beatriz (Bea) of 57 years. He is also survived by their children Deborah (Denis) Fajen, Tony (Lisa) Gonzales; sister JoAnn (Noah) Ross; grandchildren Adam (Jessica) Mohr, Dustin Fajen, Kyle Fajen and Toni-Jo Gonzales; great grandchildren Alistair Fajen, Devon and Adam Jr. Mohr, and numerous family members. He is preceded in death by Hermerjildo and Magdalena Gonzales, Alcaria (LaLa) Puccinelli, Rozanne Rodriguez and Jackie Puccinelli. Services will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church located at 3601 Humboldt St. in Denver on Fri. 3/13. Visitation at 10 AM, Rosary at 10:30 AM, Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020