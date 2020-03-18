Denver Post Obituaries
Tony Sisneros Jr.


1954 - 2020
Tony Sisneros Jr. Obituary
Sisneros, Tony, Jr.
11/23/1954 - 03/14/2020

He will be missed by his wife Delphia; children Christina Sisneros and Eric (Jessie) Sisneros; grandchildren Jolene and Jalyne; mother Marie Sisneros; siblings: Dolores (dec. Sal) Vasquez, Eddie Sisneros, Carolyn Sisneros, Lorena Sisneros and Ben Sisneros and numerous beloved nephews and nieces. Tony touched the hearts of everyone he met. Visitation will be Thursday, 3/19, from 5-8pm; funeral Frida,y 3/20, at 9:30 am at the Olinger Crown Hill Chapel of Peace. Interment to follow at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 18, 2020
