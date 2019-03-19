|
Westgaard, Tor
June 18, 1927 - March 7, 2019
Tor Westgaard, eldest son of Rolf and Ingeborg Westgaard was born in Oslo, Norway. During the German occupation he was active in the Norwegian Underground. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1948 to major in Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Denver. After graduation he practiced architecture in Denver, Alamosa, and Steamboat Springs. In 1977 he returned to Norway, moving back to Denver in 1985.
He was appointed Honorary Consul for Norway in 1971 and attended meetings until his final illness. He was a member of the University Club.
He died peacefully in Clarinda, Iowa with his son Rolf and daughter-in-law Celeste by his bedside.
Tor is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son Rolf, daughters Tora Hellyer, and Gyda Flanigan, his brothers Rolf and Kristen Westgaard, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two stepdaughters, and one step-grandson. His ashes will be scattered at the Lazy Shamrock Ranch this summer.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 19, 2019