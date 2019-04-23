Denver Post Obituaries
|
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Trudy Newell-Groninger


Trudy Newell-Groninger Obituary
Newell-Groninger, Trudy
Mar 15, 1950 - Apr 9, 2019

Trudy Diane Newell-Groninger, of Littleton, Colorado joined the angels in heaven on the morning of April 9, 2019. Trudy is survived by her two adoring daughters: Kristen Kittle (42) and Laura Newell (39), her two loving grandchildren: Paul Graham (16) and Ashlyn Kittle (12), and her dedicated sister Dolly Wojcik (76). She was preceded by her parents Richard "Dick" and Joyce Nasby, her brothers Jay and Rick Nasby and her sister Camille Nasby. A very special thank you to all the devoted women that made Trudy smile and laugh everyday through their loving care.
Trudy's love for life and family brought tremendous joy and comfort to all who surrounded her. Her generous, kind nature touched many lives and uplifted all who knew her. Her passion to bring positivity and excitement to every aspect of life created a magical place in this world. Her love for travel and enthusiasm for adventure produced a lifetime of memories for her family. Her spunky, daring nature was contagious and she was a friend to all who encountered her. Her passion to teach brought laughter and delight to classrooms, coworkers and students. Her children lived a special life because of her and are forever blessed to have had her, her teaching and her values. Trudy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A service celebrating her life will be open to all who can attend on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Olinger Crown Hill's Chapel of Peace.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 23, 2019
