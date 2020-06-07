Pedersen, Ulrik Magnus
November 20, 2002 - May 28, 2020
Ulrik Magnus Pedersen - son, brother, uncle, friend and talented gamer - died on Thursday, May 28th at his family home in Lakewood, Colorado. He was 17 years old and a Junior at the Early College of Arvada.
Born on November 20th, 2002 in Lake Forest, Illinois to Michel and Peer Pedersen, Ulrik was intellectually advanced and began devouring books at a young age. As he grew older, he became an avid lover of Manga and Japanese Animé, snowboarder, long boarder, video gamer, DJ and astute connoisseur of military history. Ulrik was also a proud member of St. Jude's Catholic Church where he received confirmation and served as an altar boy and usher. He is survived by his parents; his younger sister, Annelise; his three older brothers, Peer, Parker and Derek; his nephew Jonathan; his maternal grandfather, Lolo (Marcelino De La Cruz) and his maternal grandmother, Lola (Mercedes De La Cruz).
Funeral services will be held at the Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest, Illinois on Sunday, June 7th. These services will be provided for family only.
For full obituary go to HoranCares.com.
