Valeria M. Jacobs
1930 - 2020
Jacobs, Valeria M.
October 7, 1930 - May 3, 2020

On May 3, 2020, Val (89) made a peaceful and holy transition into heaven. This native Coloradoan, who had an abundance of energy enjoyed caring for her family and friends. Valeria was an extrovert who enjoyed people, traveling, playing cards and volunteering. She is an Associate of Jeanne Jugan, founded a support group for women who had mastectomies at IHM, ran a monthly charity bus to Blackhawk, organized outings for the IHM Silver Threads, Denver Ostomy visitor, IHM Altar and Rosary Society, Eucharistic Minister, Ladies Auxiliary Member of #7502, BSF member, and a Red Hat lady.
Val was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Frances Porter, and her brother, Lawrence Porter. She is survived by her husband of 69 years & 10 months, Sheldon Jacobs, her daughters, Sandy Hoffman, Judy (Mike) Lindsay, her son, Joseph (Carole) Jacobs, foster son, Gerald (RaeAnn) Simmons, and brother, George Porter. Val is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and godchildren who have very fond memories.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 3629 W. 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80211-3601.
Please view obituary and leave condolences at https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/




Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
