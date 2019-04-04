|
Brown, Valerie G.
Our wonderful friend Valerie Brown died suddenly on February 22, 2019. She was only 78 years of age. She is survived by her most exceptional companion, Zelda the white Labrador retriever. Val had no other heirs, but left a multitude of caring friends. Her many friends would encounter Val and Zelda on their early morning walks around Washington Park, no matter how cold or blustery. Val was born in Alameda, California on June 6, 1940, and moved to Denver with her parents as a small child. She was a proud graduate of Denver's South High School, class of 1958. She was on the reunion committee that helped celebrate 60 years since high school graduation last year. She began college at Stanford University, but finished her BA at CU Boulder in 1962. She attended DU law school, graduating in 1967. She was one of two full time women in her day division class at DU Law School at the time. While in law school Valerie was a member of Kappa Beta Pi, the Civil Litigation Clinic, and Student Law Office. Val was also a member of the University of Denver Alumni Council at the time of her death. Following law school, Val was briefly in private practice, and then a trust officer at the United Bank of Denver (now Wells Fargo). Val went to work as a grants officer for the Central City Opera House Association followed by a position as VP and Director of Development for the Geological Society of America. She was a fundraiser for Craig Hospital. Valerie served as a development officer for the University of Colorado in a number of capacities, initially at the CU Health Sciences and later as director of grants for the CU Denver Development Office, and had only recently retired from that position. She was also the current president of Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS), one of the numerous organizations she belonged to. Val was a dog lover, as Zelda would attest, and owned a number of racing quarter horses throughout her adulthood. Valerie passionately supported access to education throughout her career. Val was a lifelong volunteer and patron of the Colorado Symphony, as well as its predecessor, the Denver Symphony, as well as the Central City Opera and many other organizations. Contributions in her honor should be made to your . No memorial service is planned at this time, however plans are pending for an informal gathering of her friends to celebrate Valerie's life.
