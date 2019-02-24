|
Velma A. Miller (Saxton) of Westminster, Colorado passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 11.05pm at the age of 99 years. Velma is preceded in death by her husband Leonard C. Miller, her two sons Lenny Dale and Jerry Dean and a grandson Christopher Lee Miller. She is also preceded in death by her mother, father and 8 siblings. Velma leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Mitch Miller [Lisa], Troy Miller [Bette], Lenny Dean Miller [Shawn], Jamie Ryan [Doug], and Debbie Miller. She also leaves behind 6 greatgrandchildren and 4 great-greatgrandchildren. Immediate family will be gathering to celebrate her life. Graveside services will be held at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery in the spring. Velma and her twin sister Vera were born in the heart of the winter on their family's farm in Eaton, Colorado on January 15, 1920. It was at this point in her life that she learned how to bake as it turns out both she and her sister Vera were placed in the oven as newborns to be kept warm through the bitterly cold day. The stories abound, and the amount would undoubtedly create a novel. Velma led an extraordinary life, seeing more in her life span than many of us ever will. At the center, are the memories created from everyday life and the warmth her heart and home provided. The comfort knowing her home was always a welcomed stop is a testament to how big her heart was. Velma, just 17 years old, and Leonard met on the Saxton farm when Velma and her sister Vera were working in the potato cellar. Two years later Velma and Leonard were married, which started a long life of adventures. Leonard, Velma and their two sons lived in Venezuela and North Dakota before settling into a new house in Westminster, CO. This would be their first and last house to which so many memories were created. 9.9 decades of memories; 1,188 months of happiness; 35,264 days of laughter and 846,336 hours of love all wrapped up in one blessed life that will forever be in our memory. Rest in peace. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make contributions to Hope West (Hospice) of Grand Junction in honor or memory of Velma A Miller at www.hopewestco.org/donate/
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019