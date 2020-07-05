1/1
Vera Korry
1925 - 2020
Korry, Vera
4/19/1925 - 6/22/2020

Vera Korry, 95, died peacefully on June 22nd, 2020 from natural causes. Vera is survived by her 3 children and 7 grandchildren, and was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Myron Korry, in 1982. Vera was fiercely devoted to her family. She was vivacious, friendly, kind, loving and she loved to reminisce about her childhood on the beach in New Jersey. She was a pediatric nurse and loved all children, the arts, theater and the jitterbug. Memorial will be held in 2021, when the family can reunite, and contributions can be made to Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
