February 25, 1931 - April 10, 2019

Vernon I. Hill, Jr., of Englewood, died on April 10, 2019. He was 88. Vernon was born in Tulsa, Okla., the son of Vernon and Edith Hill. He met his future wife, Margaret Frame, at age 12 at Skilly's School of Social Dance in Tulsa. They graduated from Central High School in Tulsa in 1949 and married in 1953. Vernon studied geology at the University of Colorado, graduating in 1954. He went to work for Cities Service Oil Co., which later merged with Occidental Petroleum. His job took Vernon and his family to Oklahoma City; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and Centennial, Colo. In the 1970s, when the oil industry was dominated by men, he was a mentor to female petroleum geologists entering the profession. Vernon retired from Occidental in 1989. He loved fishing, bird hunting, sporting-clay shooting, sailing, building model trains and airplanes, and listening to Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys. Vernon was preceded in death by Margaret, who died in 2016; his youngest son, Allen Hill; and his sister, Sally Bonner. He is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Hill of Pasadena, Calif., and Catherine Hill Lay of Albuquerque; a son, David Hill, of Denver; and three grandchildren, Jack Lay, Sarah Lay, and Ethan Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vernon's name may be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League. Vernon's friends are invited to celebrate his life at the Wellshire Event Center, Windsor Room, 3333 S. Colorado Blvd., in Denver, on Saturday, June 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
