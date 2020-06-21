Wachter, Vervie
Edna
12/24/1931 - 6/15/2020
Preceded into Heaven by her husband Raymond Cletus and her granddaughter Melina Elizabeth.
She is survived by her three sons Stephen Ray, John Joseph and Michael Thomas and by eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial date is TBD.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.