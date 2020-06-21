Vervie Wachter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vervie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wachter, Vervie
Edna
12/24/1931 - 6/15/2020

Preceded into Heaven by her husband Raymond Cletus and her granddaughter Melina Elizabeth.
She is survived by her three sons Stephen Ray, John Joseph and Michael Thomas and by eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial date is TBD.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved