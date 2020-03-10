|
|
McDonough, Vicki
Bramblett
February 6, 1947 - February 24, 2020
Vicki was a loving mother to 3 children, 2 step-children, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in Billings, Montana she eventually moved to Denver where she met and married James T. McDonough, Jr. in 1974 and eventually settled and raised their family here. Vicki began a non-profit foster care agency that was dedicated to those children who had physical and emotional trauma. Vicki spent her life dedicated to caring for everyone she could.
Please visit https://allveterans.com/tribute/all-services/index.html for memorial service information, to see a complete obituary and to share a memory or condolence with Vicki's family.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2020