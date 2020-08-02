Tosher, Vicki
May 19, 1952 - July 11, 2020
Vicki Tosher passed away on July 11, 2020. Vicki was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to Ulek and Nettie Tosher on May 10, 1952. She moved to Denver in 1976. Vicki is survived by her husband, Perry Keen of Englewood, Colorado, and her brother, David Tosher of East Hampton New York. She was predeceased by her sisters Binni Ipcar and Surel Mitchell.
Vicki was co-founder of Sense of Security, a nonprofit organization providing financial support for women undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This year Sense of Security will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. She was a long term activist on breast cancer issues with both the National Breast Cancer Coalition and the Colorado Cancer Coalition and made many lobbying trips to Washington to meet with legislators on breast cancer issues. She appeared before Colorado legislative committees to advocate for breast cancer and health related issues. She was a mentor to many who were interested in lobbying and advocacy. Toward the end of her life she was self employed as an editor. She made many novice authors look polished and in the last months of her life worked with a couple from Guam who were publishing a cook book of traditional dishes. She was, of course, a good crossword puzzler.
Vicki loved to travel whether short trips to the Colorado Mountains or longer ones to more distant destinations. For a short time she owned an off road motorcycle and would ride with friends in the Deckers area. There were trips to Cozumel and Belize. Never a diver, she was an avid snorkeler.
Coming from a family of artists, she was a crafter. She pressed flowers and made wonderful gifts for friends.
Her first diagnosis in 1992 at age 40 was 3B with lymph node involvement. She and her husband went to France, England and Wales on a trip in the following year. She didn't know how long she had to live at the time so they packed their bags and went for three weeks. Fortunately she survived many years after. During this time she went to Australia and New Zealand to walk with her friend, Polly Letofsky, who eventually completed an around the world walk. Polly was the first woman to do so. Vicki and Perry met Polly in Turkey when Polly took a two week break from her walk.
Vicki had three breast cancer diagnoses. The first two were treatable and she went through periods of good health after treatment. The third was stage 4 and eventually became aggressive and widespread. She enjoyed visits from friends up until a few days before her death.
Memorial services are being delayed due to the pandemic. Should the health crisis improve, there may be a gathering planned in September 2021.
Her family requests donations be made to Sense of Security (senseofsecurity.org
) in lieu of flowers.