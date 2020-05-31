Vickie Milonakis
1944 - 2020
Milonakis, Vickie
12/31/1944 - 05/27/2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Vickie Milonakis announces her passing from a sudden heart attack. Vickie was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado and attended college at Saint Basil's in New York and Arsacion College in Athens, Greece. Vickie married her sweetheart Gus on June 30, 1968 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They moved to Denver and raised 3 children. Vickie enjoyed spending time with her family, taking walks with her husband and swimming. She taught Greek School and Sunday School for over 25 years, was an active member of Philoptochos and President of Cretan Ladies Club. Vickie is survived by her husband of 52 years, her three children: Chris, Maria and Connie and their spouses, John and Maryam. She also had 5 grandchildren: Alexander, Ella, Maya, Stavros and Kamran. Vickie is also survived by her siblings, Athena Tracy and Effie Leonudakis and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all.


Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Peaceful White Garden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alexcia Donnelly
