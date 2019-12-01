Denver Post Obituaries
|
Victor Romer


1932 - 2019
Victor E. Romer, Denver; Husband of the late Isabel Weiner; Special Friend of Janet Dzengelewski; Father of Frank (Marcy) Romer, Gary (Sherri) Romer, Kenneth (Bonni) Romer; Brother of Marvin (Terry) Romer; Brother-in-law of Steve (Laurie) Weiner & Sima (David) Bayless; Grandfather of Nicole, Jennifer, Rachel, Sarah, and Marissa; Great-grandfather of John, William, Maria, Isabel, and Rivah; Service was Friday 11/29; Interment Mt. Nebo Cemetery; Contributions to or BMH-BJ Congregation.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019
