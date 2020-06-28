Wensel, Vina J.
Vina J. Wensel, 86, of Aurora, Colorado passed away on June 23, 2020. Vina was born to Daniel and Irma Blades in Sioux City, IA on Sept. 13, 1933. Vina is survived by her son Daniel (Tamara) Wensel; grandchildren, Dean Avery Wensel and Hannah Katelin Geyer and seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver R. Wensel. In lieu of flowers the family greatly appreciates donations to Blessed Sacrament School in Vina's name at https://blessedsacrament.net/online-giving.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.