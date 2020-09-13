Zarlengo, Vincent A.
December 4, 1944 - September 4, 2020
Vince Zarlengo, 75, of Denver, died unexpectedly during emergency heart surgery. He is survived by his loving wife, Peg, sister Felicita Robbie (Bill) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard Zarlengo and sister Betty Horan. A private mass was held at the chapel at Regis University. For the full obituary please visit www. Horan Cares.com
where you may also share condolences.