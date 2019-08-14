Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
2250 S Harrison St.
Denver, CO
View Map
1934 - 2019
Vincent Cook Obituary
Cook, Vincent
07/18/1934 - 08/03/2019

Vincent was born in Lead, South Dakota. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Kathleen and their three children; Vincent Jr. (Michele) of Westminster, Colorado, Mary Therese Chacho (Michael) of Golden, CO and Michael (Catherine) of San Jose, CA as well as seven grandchildren.
He attended the University of Alabama, American University and Harvard Business School where he earned a Master's in Operation Research and an Executive MBA. He served in the USAF. Vince was first employed by NSA followed by a 30 year career at IBM, retiring as an IBM corporate officer. He was then employed by SAIC where he served as Vice Chairman of International Operations.
During the course of his career, he served on the Defense Science Board, the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Council under President Reagan, the US Drug Enforcement Agency -Technology Council, and was a Commissioner of Science and Technology in the state of Colorado.
As a strong volunteer and community advocate, Vince was awarded the NASA pubic service medal, the American Institute of Astronautics and Aeronautics fellow, the Pope John Paul II PRO ECCLECIA ET PONTIFICE, the International Nights of Malta, and the Gerald R. Ford Beaver Creek Citizen of the Year.
Vince died peacefully under the care of Denver Hospice in his home surrounded by family after fighting cancer courageously for over 20 years. He left us with a million sweet memories of a life filled with achievement and adventure, love and loyalty, friendship and family. He was a role model not only to his children and grandchildren, but to so many others that he took under his wing. He will be missed always.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Denver Hospice and the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Most Precious Blood Church.
Funeral services are to be held at Most Precious Blood Church in Denver on August 16, 2019 @ 10:00 am.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 14, 2019
Remember
