Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church

Viola Ethel Doonan Sirovatka


1915 - 2020
Viola Ethel Doonan Sirovatka Obituary
Sirovatka, Viola Ethel Doonan
Sept 22, 1915 - Mar 1, 2020

Viola Ethel Doonan Sirovatka died peacefully at home. A New Yorker, she met and married Edward J. Sirovatka, the love of her life, while she served as a USO volunteer in 1942. Ed and Viola raised their family of seven children here in Denver. Viola's faith, and her core belief that our most important purpose on this earth is to show the love of Christ to others, illuminated her life. Family and friends will miss her beyond measure. She is pre-deceased by her husband and two sons and survived by her loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Rosary is planned for Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m., a celebration of Viola's life is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 a.m. both at Blessed Sacrament Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Father Woody's Haven of Hope or Denver Hospice, in Viola's memory.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020
