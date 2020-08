June, Viola "Vi"7/20/1932 - 8/15/2020An Open Visitation in Vi's honor will be held at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003 on Thurs., 8/27 from 6-9p and Fri., 8/28, from 8:30-10:30a. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Vi's name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 3629 W. 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80211; Westminster Legacy Foundation, 4800 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, CO 80031; or the charity of your choice . Full obituary at www.HoranCares.com