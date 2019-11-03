Denver Post Obituaries
Violet Simone Duncan


2017 - 2019
Violet Simone Duncan Obituary
Duncan, Violet Simone
07/07/2017 - 10/23/2019

Violet "ViVi" Simone Duncan, 2 years old, peacefully left this world on October 23, 2019 at her home in Denver, Colorado. Violet was born on July 7, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. From the moment she joined us, she brought unimaginable joy to everyone who knew her. Her smile was infectious and she was quick to share it. She loved to sing, dance, and make people laugh with silly faces. She loved her family more than anything, especially her big sister Avery. Her memory will live on through her loving family, including her mama, Summer, dada, Dathan, and sissy, Avery; Grandparents Pat and Doug of Denver, Chong of Colorado Springs, Sherman of Titusville, Florida, and Tim and David of Denver; Great Grandmothers Ann of Denver and Daisy of Ottawa; Uncle Andrew, Aunt Dasandra and Uncle John, Aunt Lauren and cousins Elijah, Henry, and Emalyn. Violet's light will never fade from our hearts. Her family asks that you remember her with joy, and honor her beautiful spirit by pouring the happiness she brought you into the ones you love. The family would welcome donations made in Violet's memory to SUDC Foundation at sudc.org.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019
