Wielgot, Virgina
Ginny
2-21-27 - 6-3-20
Virginia Wielgot 93 of Aurora, Colorado; survived by two sons: Glen (Lynn) Wielgot, of Centennial, Colorado, and Larry (Raeann) Wielgot of Corpus Christi, Texas, sister Evelyn Johnstone of Chicago. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. At the request of the deceased, there will be no services; burial will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.