Brand, Virginia
Ginna
1/22/29 - 4/17/20
Virginia "Ginna" Brand passed away peacefully at the age of 91. She was an inspiration to many as an artist, independent spirit, and lover of nature and beauty. She was married for 45 years to her loving, late husband David R. Brand. She is survived by her son, Gregory Brand of Waterbury VT and daughter, Claudia Browne of Golden CO, and; her grandchildren Nina and Lindsey Brand and Adeline and Kingsbury Turner Browne.
Raised in a small, steel mill town outside Pittsburgh, she was first in her family to attend college, earning a degree in art education from Kent State, and later a BFA degree from the Cleveland Institute of Art while raising her young children. She pursued her art passion in Cleveland, developed a successful career as a professional artist, and became a well known figure in the contemporary art scene. Her mixed media constructions and large, abstract wall sculptures were exhibited at the Cleveland Museum of Art, the New Museum and the Getler Paul Gallery in New York City and across Ohio. Pieces are in the collections of Case Western Reserve University and numerous private owners. She created and led the art education program for The New Gallery, now the Museum of Contemporary Art. She will be remembered for her big laugh, her unquenching curiosity, and her love of pointing out beauty in everyday things. Share a memory at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wheat-ridge-co/virginia-brand-9141137
Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.