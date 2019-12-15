|
Breaker, Virginia C.
Virginia Clare Breaker, 91, of Golden, Colorado, passed way on December 12, 2019.
Virginia was born in Williamsburg, Iowa to John Vincent and Rosina Pearl (Rush) Driscoll on June 8, 1928. She was a loving wife, mother, math teacher and trailblazer of her time; owning her own business as a real estate broker. Virginia was a lifelong learner and educator, veracious reader, world traveler, Denver socialite and philanthropist. She was an Iowa spelling champion and graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1945. Virginia graduated valedictorian from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa with a B.S. in Mathematics in 1949.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Kathryn and sons John, William and Michael; 11 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Richard C. Breaker.
Visitation and Rosary on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 5:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00am both at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 969 Ulysses St., Golden. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
The spirit of her legacy will live through generations to come.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019