Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO
(303)425-9511
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Parish
969 Ulysses St.
Golden, CO
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Breaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. Breaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia C. Breaker Obituary
Breaker, Virginia C.

Virginia Clare Breaker, 91, of Golden, Colorado, passed way on December 12, 2019.
Virginia was born in Williamsburg, Iowa to John Vincent and Rosina Pearl (Rush) Driscoll on June 8, 1928. She was a loving wife, mother, math teacher and trailblazer of her time; owning her own business as a real estate broker. Virginia was a lifelong learner and educator, veracious reader, world traveler, Denver socialite and philanthropist. She was an Iowa spelling champion and graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1945. Virginia graduated valedictorian from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa with a B.S. in Mathematics in 1949.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Kathryn and sons John, William and Michael; 11 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Richard C. Breaker.
Visitation and Rosary on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 5:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00am both at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 969 Ulysses St., Golden. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
The spirit of her legacy will live through generations to come.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -