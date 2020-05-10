Virginia D. Shay
1925 - 2020
Shay, Virginia D.
September 15, 1925 - April 26, 2020

followed her husband, Richard H. Shay in passing. She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Judith Jeffers and son-in-law Thomas Jeffers. She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughter Amity Shay and 4 great-grandchildren, Abby Shay, Riley Shay, Bria Shay and North Richard. Private services were held at Fairmount Mausoluem.




Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
