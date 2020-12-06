Dummer, Virginia

03/01/1922 - 12/01/2020



Virginia Verschoor Dummer died peacefully at Swedish Hospital in Denver on December 1st. She was born in Kimball, South Dakota on March 1, 1922 (the same date that her mother Ethel was born). She was one of seven children of John J. Verschoor and Ethel Ryan Verschoor. She is survived by her brother J. Patrick Verschoor of Rapid City, SD.

Virginia grew up in Mitchell, S.D. and went to nursing school at Creighton Univ. in Omaha, Nebraska. Virginia moved to San Francisco after her graduation in 1942 from Creighton to help with the war effort. There she met her first husband, Lester High and they had one daughter, Susan Virginia High. Virginia was a Registered Nurse who worked for the Louisiana State Department of Public Health with her dear friend Sally Snapp. Virginia was a founder of the La Petite Maison Garden Club in Monroe and also an organizer of the Bayou DeSiard Women's Golf Association. She was a stalwart of the Monroe Newcomer's Club and befriended many new residents. She was very active in the Monroe Bridge Club, eventually becoming a Life Master (although she never broadcasted that accomplishment.)

Her second marriage was to her college sweetheart, Dr. Jerry Dummer. They lived in California but both returned to work at the Louisiana Public Health Department. Upon retirement Virginia enjoyed her hobbies of gardening, bridge and golf and was an ombudsman for residents of local Monroe nursing homes. She also became a member of the Silver Belles tap dancing group performing at civic functions locally. Her face sparkled when she danced with this group.

In 2012, Virginia moved to Denver to be with her daughter, Susan and her partner, Jo Ann Weinstein. Virginia always loved to travel (a tradition she inherited from her mother, Ethel) and Susan and Jo Ann kept this tradition alive by taking her on many trips.

Family and friends were extremely important to Virginia. She never missed a good party whether it was for a wedding, birthday or family reunions.

Virginia was always interested in politics because her father had been in the South Dakota legislature and the family was close with George McGovern. Her brother Bob was the Midwest campaign manager for Bobby Kennedy.

She was a dynamo with boundless energy and maintained that into her later years. She always had a positive attitude, would go anywhere and do anything on a moment's notice. She truly enjoyed life. Virginia was an inspiration to her many nieces and nephews who all enjoyed visiting with her.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Jerry Dummer, her brothers: John, Bob, Bill and Paul and her sister Vernile Carney.

Virginia was a very devout Catholic and was in the Altar Society at Good Shepherd Church in Monroe.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local Council on Aging or the Ouachita Parish (Monroe, LA) Council on Aging. A memorial service will be held hopefully this coming summer, post pandemic.





