Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery Pavilion of Reflection
Wheat Ridge, CO
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery Pavilion of Reflection
Wheat Ridge, CO
Virginia G. Larson


1927 - 2020
Virginia G. Larson Obituary
Larson, Virginia G.
11/22/1927 - 2/1/2020

Wife of the late Duane V. Larson , survived by children Duane Jr. (Susan), Lynn (Sue), and Lori (Ian) Dennett, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services will be at 9:30 am on Monday February 10, Pavilion of Reflection, visitation 30 min prior. Burial at Crown Hill with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Lookout Chapter DAR c/o Kelly Stewart, 1320 Ammons St. Apt. 22 Lakewood, CO 80124.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 5, 2020
