Larson, Virginia G.
11/22/1927 - 2/1/2020
Wife of the late Duane V. Larson , survived by children Duane Jr. (Susan), Lynn (Sue), and Lori (Ian) Dennett, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services will be at 9:30 am on Monday February 10, Pavilion of Reflection, visitation 30 min prior. Burial at Crown Hill with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Lookout Chapter DAR c/o Kelly Stewart, 1320 Ammons St. Apt. 22 Lakewood, CO 80124.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 5, 2020