Ditzler, Virginia Kay Anderson Sanderson
"Jinny"
February 9, 1940 - May 15, 2020
Jinny was born February 9, 1940 in Omaha Nebraska. She passed peacefully in hospice at home on May 15, 2020 in Denver Colorado at the age of 80 years and 3 months from a rare neuromuscular disease. She was preceded in death by her father Dr Leo Eugene Anderson (born York NE, passed 1990) and her mother Katherine Harriet Thomas Anderson (born Pender NE, passed 1995).
She is survived by her husband and partner of 41 years, Timothy Ditzler of Denver CO; her son Charles Jace Sanderson (Amy) and granddaughters Abby and Emma of Texarkana TX; and her son Jeffrey Eugene Sanderson (Katie) and granddaughters Ruby and Paige of Arvada CO. She is also survived by her sister Janet Anderson Scarpello (Fred) of Washoe Valley NV, her brother Leo Jace Anderson of Omaha NE, and her half-brothers Mark Anderson (Cyndi) of Scottsdale AZ and Matthew Anderson (Christine) of Centralia WA, as well as nieces, nephews, and five favorite cousins.
Jinny graduated in 1962 from the University of Omaha cum laude with a Bachelor's degree in English Literature. She was President of Chi Omega sorority and by all-school votes her senior year, she was Homecoming Queen in the Fall and Ma'ie Day Princess in the Spring.
After college, she married Charles Guy Sanderson in December 1962 and settled in Ft Collins CO where their sons were born. Next they moved to Aspen CO where Jinny started a Montessori daycare school. After a divorce, Jinny moved to Houston in 1976 to become the Center Manager for the est Training company, later moving to San Francisco in 1978. In March 1979 she moved to London England to become the Enrollment Manager for est on a one-year assignment where she met Tim Ditzler at an est Seminar. After she and Tim fell in love, she decided to stay in London and they were married in May 1981 and lived in Wimbledon, London for 18 magical years.
She founded an executive coaching business called Results Unlimited in 1980 which was later recognized as the first personal coaching company to be established in the modern coaching movement. She later founded an executive coaching business called Hidden View Associates which she ran until 2019 even after she returned to the US in 1997 when she and Tim moved to Aspen CO.
While living in London she wrote Your Best Year Yet in 1994, which has been translated into 12 languages and is still in print in the US 26 years later. Based on her book, she and Tim created the Best Year Yet business which involved executive coaches leading the program she designed for both individual and leadership teams. The Best Year Yet programs are now provided by the InteraWorks business (www.interaworks.com). To date, over 1 million people have been impacted by Jinny's book and her ideas for generating a personal transformation. In 2010 Jinny and Tim moved to Denver where she continued her executive coaching practice and wrote an ongoing column in the Huffington Post for 7 years starting in 2011 as well as a column for Thrive Global.
She loved traveling, reading, and being with family and friends. She and Tim met their Tibetan Buddhist teacher in 1994 and remain active practitioners in the Dudjom Tersar lineage. She enjoyed reunions with her Anderson family and high school friends. She and Tim fell in love with Italy and traveled there more than 25 times. They also joined friends on vacations and welcomed many guests to their homes over the years.
Jinny was a force of nature; she was quick-witted, intelligent, organized, generous, inspirational and she had a wonderful smile that captured your heart. Her personal legacy lives brightly in her four brilliant granddaughters and the many thousands of people whose lives have been forever changed by her personal coaching and her book. She was a strong force in her family and the world and she will be forever missed. A virtual Memorial Celebration will be held for Jinny on June 28, 2020 for family, friends and colleagues.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.