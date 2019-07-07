|
Mattson, Virginia Lee
April 7, 1929 - June 26, 2019
Virginia Lee Mattson, aged 90, passed away peacefully at home, on June 26, 2019 surrounded by her husband and children
Born in Portland, OR on April 7,1929, Virginia was the first daughter of Ernest & Claudia Robertson. Virginia graduated from Wichita Falls High School and attended University of Colorado, in Boulder, where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. At CU, Virginia met the love of her life, Fred Mattson and the two were married September 7, 1950. Following college, Virginia worked as a reporter at the Boulder Daily Camera, while Fred attended law school. Their first daughter, Lee Anne was born in Boulder. The young family then moved to Denver, where they lived for the next 65 years. Daughter Laurie was born in 1955. Virginia was a homemaker, mother and volunteered at Swedish hospital, Camp Fire Girls, St. Michaels and All Angels needlework guild, to name a few. Later in life, she and Fred traveled extensively to all corners of the world. Virginia was a gifted pianist, and her favorite hobbies included dancing, reading, sewing, needlepoint and travel. She also was a lifelong cat lover and always had a furry friend at her side. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister and friend. She leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Fred, and two daughters: Lee Anne Wiegand (Will) and Laurie Olson. She was Grandma to 5 grandchildren: Whitney Flores (Ruben), Matthew Olson (Anne); Matt Wiegand (Katie); Alex Olson (Jenny) and Andrew Olson. She leaves behind one great grandchild, Matthew Olson.
A family mass will be held later this summer. Memorials may be directed to St. Michael and all Angels Episcopal Church or The Denver Humane Society.
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019