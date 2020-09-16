1/1
Virginia Redding
1925 - 2020
Redding, Virginia
Feb. 6, 1925 - Sept. 11, 2020

Born to Frank and Mollie Svigel, sister to Frank, Dorothy, Darlene, Joseph who all preceded her in death. Mother to Ramona, Linda, Nancy, Thomas (Buck), Paul (Jean), Pamela (Mike), Marrianne, Michelle (Tony), Robert Jr (Tracy), Timothy (Lorraine), Annette (Steve), Robin (Rick), Joseph (Gina), Michael (Shelly). Survived by a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great granchildren. A memorial will be held in the future (TBD) for all who cared for and loved her. At that time, we can all celebrate her life.




Published in Denver Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
