Redding, VirginiaFeb. 6, 1925 - Sept. 11, 2020Born to Frank and Mollie Svigel, sister to Frank, Dorothy, Darlene, Joseph who all preceded her in death. Mother to Ramona, Linda, Nancy, Thomas (Buck), Paul (Jean), Pamela (Mike), Marrianne, Michelle (Tony), Robert Jr (Tracy), Timothy (Lorraine), Annette (Steve), Robin (Rick), Joseph (Gina), Michael (Shelly). Survived by a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great granchildren. A memorial will be held in the future (TBD) for all who cared for and loved her. At that time, we can all celebrate her life.