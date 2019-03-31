Denver Post Obituaries
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
(303) 654-0112
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Avenue
Brighton, CO
Scott, Virginia
"Winnie", "Jenny", "Ginny"
11/27/1928 - 03/28/2019

Virginia Lee ( a.k.a. Winnie, Jenny, Ginny ) Scott ( formerly Ms. William L. Cowin & Ms. Roger R. Turner ): Born Nov. 27, 1928 DeSoto, Mo; resided in Clinton, Iowa -1953 to 1958; Denver, Co 1958 - 1978; Brighton, Co 1978-2015; Mtn.Vista Care until her earthly sojourn ended MAR. 28, 2019, just 2 days sooner than her husband Leo had 45 years earlier.

While a book could be written of her life's adventures and journey of faith,

She was widely known locally for her yodeling, poetry quoting ( especially limericks ), natural piano playing, hospitality, entertaining, & even outspokenness.

She is survived by her sister Nedra Courtaway (Joe), DeSoto, MO; son K.W.Cowin (DiAnne) of Brighton-Ft. Lupton, CO; her daughter Rhonda Diamond-Star (Fred Reinitz) of Grand Jct., CO; her twin granddaughters Jennifer ( David ) & Mandy ( Shawn ) of Mt.Pleasant, MI; great-granddaughter Ashley (Christian), great-grandson (Michael), & numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Viewing will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Avenue, Brighton, Colorado. A Metro area Memorial Service will be on afternoon of May 5th. Funeral & Interment will be in DeSoto, MO on April 4, 2019. Donations to or Chapel Hill Brighton Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019
