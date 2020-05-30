Leonard, Virginia T.
10/15/1924 - 5/18/2020
Virginia Taylor Leonard passed away peacefully in Lakewood, CO on May 18, 2020, at 95 years old.
Christened Mary Virginia, she was "Ginger" to her friends and family. A life-long Denver resident, she married Glenn Leonard in 1951. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and received a Master's in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She spent her professional career as a school social worker for the Denver Public Schools.
She was a keen outdoor enthusiast who, with her husband, started backpacking in the early 1960s. She was an avid skier who also enjoyed tennis, gardening, sailing, playing bridge, and reading. After retirement, the Leonards pursued their passion for travel and outdoor activities including multiple safaris to Africa, sailing their boat in California, sailing trips in Greece, and fishing in New Zealand and Alaska. She spent much of her time at the family home in Dillon, Colorado, and was active in the Dillon/Silverthorne communities.
She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her three children, Kim Distefano, Charles Leonard, and Anne Leonard; grandchildren Luke Distefano and Kara Distefano Strickland; and 1 great-grandchild.
Memorial service plans are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the Summit Foundation, www.summitfoundation.org, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Denver Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.