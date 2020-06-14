Virginia Tuft
1928 - 2020
Tuft, Virginia
Teacher
1928 - 2020

91, long time Aurora Public School teacher, passed away on June 8th. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Harold. She is survived by her children, Jody (John) Benton, Richard (Nanna) Smith, and Linda (Tony) Schmuker; 9 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
