Tuft, Virginia
Teacher
1928 - 2020
91, long time Aurora Public School teacher, passed away on June 8th. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Harold. She is survived by her children, Jody (John) Benton, Richard (Nanna) Smith, and Linda (Tony) Schmuker; 9 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 14, 2020.