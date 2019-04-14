Denver Post Obituaries
Vivian A. McDaniel


Vivian A. McDaniel Obituary
McDaniel, Vivian A.
02/19/1940 - 04/09/2019

Vivian Annette McDaniel, 79, of Pine, Colorado, went to be with her husband on April 9, 2019 in Evergreen, Colorado. She was a graduate of Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was an accomplished artist and owned her own studio for many years. Her hobbies included; crocheting, painting, and refinishing antique furniture. She mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Annette won the title of Miss Broken Arrow 1959 and competed in the Miss Oklahoma contest that same year and won the title of "Most Talented" of the non-finalist. She was married to the love of her life John Tyler McDaniel, Jr. until his untimely death in 1990.
She is survived by her two children, John Scott McDaniel of Littleton, Colorado and Shelley Denise McDaniel (Davis) of Pine, Colorado and also survived by her two sisters, Brenda Smith of Drumright, Oklahoma and Cynthia Fowler of Nowata, Oklahoma and six grandchildren and four great grandchildren to cherish her memories. Services pending with www.evergreenmemorialpark.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019
