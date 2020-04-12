|
|
Walker, W Z Frederick
"Fred"
4/10/1925 - 4/05/2020
Tennis Player
Fred Walker, 94, passed away in his home of age-related disease, holding the hand of his wife of 73 years, Wheat Ridge artist Ellie Walker. They were married 9/13/1947 in their native state of PA after he graduated from Penn State University (BS Civ Eng '47) where they met. Fred was an Honorably Discharged WWII vet. He worked in sales for LOF Glass until retiring in Denver in 1978. In his long retirement years Fred and Ellie travelled extensively, and he was an active local volunteer and sports enthusiast: skiing into his 80s, playing golf with friends and family, playing tennis daily into his early 90s. Gatherings with his beloved family, whether on trips or at home, was always his priority. Fred is survived by his wife Ellie; his 3 children, Tamie Walker Bulow, Ted Walker (Annie), Wendy Walker Erich (Dave); 6 grandchildren, Justin Walker (Katie), Nick Bulow (Erika), Katie Hays (Wes), Whitney Crowder-Walker( Mel), Jed Walker (Allison), Scott Erich (Emily);and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and contributions made to Wheat Ridge United Methodist Church.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020