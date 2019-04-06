|
|
Walker, Georgeanna
"Georgie"
43, of Wheat Ridge, passed Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Collier Hospice surrounded by family. Georgie was preceded in death by her husband, John James Walker and is survived by her parents, Robert and Victoria Kaufman of Wheat Ridge, one brother, Robert W. of Wheat Ridge, one sister, Lisa, of Pea Ridge, AR. Georgie is also survived by her three children, Tyler, Breanna and DJ.
Georgie loved life and shared that with everyone she met. Her sense of humor and fun loving spirit would shine through even during her long battle with cancer. She loved her dogs, the outdoors and spending time with her many close friends.
Georgie will be missed by many but never forgotten!
A memorial will be held at 1:30 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Active Adult Center 6363 W. 35th St., Wheat Ridge in Prospect Hall. Contributions can be made to Collier Hospice in Georgie's name
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 6, 2019