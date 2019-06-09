|
Moore, Walter A.
Walter A. Moore of Westminster, CO, died May 28, 2019. He was born in Oklahoma in 1923 to Gunnell and Peggy Moore. He is survived by three daughters, one son, and three grandchildren. He was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a BS degree in Business. Moore served as a Naval Officer during WWII and the Korean Conflict, retiring with the rank of Commander. He was VP and Treasurer of Steel Supply Company, in Oklahoma City, from 1950 until retirement in 1985. He was a member of the Arvada UMC.
Published in Denver Post on June 9, 2019