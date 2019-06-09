Denver Post Obituaries
Hudson's Funeral Homes Chapel Of Mt Hope
680 Mount Hope Dr.
Lander, WY 82520
(307)332-2221
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
The Hudson's Funeral Home
Walter Bingel


1951 - 2019
Walter Bingel Obituary
Bingel, Walter
Tom
1951 - 2019
Accountant

Tom Bingel, of Mesquite, NV, passed away May 31, 2019 in Lander, Wyoming. A Memorial Celebration will be held 1:30pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at The Hudson's Funeral Home.

Tom served in the Navy for 7 years then attended the University of Wyoming where he obtained a degree in accounting and qualified for the Alpha Kappa Psi Honor Society. After college he was employed with Husky Oil in Cody. Later, in a move to Colorado, he was employed with the Department of Defense, as a Systems Accountant.

Survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzi; sons, Matt (Cindi) and Nate (Stephanie); 3 grandkids, Michael, Brandon and Tommy.

Donations can be made to s.
Please sign the on-line guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 9, 2019
