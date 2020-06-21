Walter C. Gabbert
1929 - 2020
GABBERT, WALTER C.
6/9/1929 - 6/15/2020

Retired Denver Fireman, of Lakewood. Husband of the late Anna Mae Gabbert. Father of Linda, David, Kathy, Mark, Lori and Tammy. Grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of 20. Private family services were held. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory please see full obituary at newcomerdenver.com A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.






Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
