GABBERT, WALTER C.
6/9/1929 - 6/15/2020
Retired Denver Fireman, of Lakewood. Husband of the late Anna Mae Gabbert. Father of Linda, David, Kathy, Mark, Lori and Tammy. Grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of 20. Private family services were held. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory please see full obituary at newcomerdenver.com A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.