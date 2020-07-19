Siegwarth, Walter C.
09/07/1927 - 07/12/2020
Navy Veteran & Longtime Safeway Employee.
Preceded in death by his parents Albert & Josephine Siegwarth and son Allen. Survived by his wife Jean Barr and sister Elizabeth Falagrady. Loving Father of Diane Cavarra, Janelle Hauptmann (Don), Brian (Rose), Tim (Roberta) Dave and (Doreen) Siegwarth. Grandfather of Erik & Nicole Cavarra, Zhawna, Zachary, Corey, Chanel and Ellysha Siegwarth, and Cherice Cardenas. Great Grandfather of 6. Due to COVID virus a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 19, 2020.