1/1
Walter C. Siegwarth
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Siegwarth, Walter C.
09/07/1927 - 07/12/2020

Navy Veteran & Longtime Safeway Employee.
Preceded in death by his parents Albert & Josephine Siegwarth and son Allen. Survived by his wife Jean Barr and sister Elizabeth Falagrady. Loving Father of Diane Cavarra, Janelle Hauptmann (Don), Brian (Rose), Tim (Roberta) Dave and (Doreen) Siegwarth. Grandfather of Erik & Nicole Cavarra, Zhawna, Zachary, Corey, Chanel and Ellysha Siegwarth, and Cherice Cardenas. Great Grandfather of 6. Due to COVID virus a celebration of life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved