Arbuckle, Walter Kay
Walter Kay Arbuckle passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born August 11, 1927 in El Paso, Texas to Thelma Bowen and Walter Bennet Arbuckle.
Walter graduated from El Paso High School at sixteen, and went on to serve in the U.S. Naval Reserves. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he attended Texas A&M and received his Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering.
While attending Texas A&M, Walter married DeLois Patton and they had three children, Walter Clifton, Lois Ann and Susan Kay. DeLois preceded Walter in death. Walter later met and married Susan Woodrow and they had one child, Kathryn Camille.
Walter began working in the oil and gas industry in the Rocky Mountain region. He worked as an independent geologist for sixty-nine years. He was principle in Kimbark Operating Company and in later years founded Fossil Associates with his dear friends and colleagues, Elliott A. Riggs and Roy H. Dubitzky.
Walter was instrumental in the establishment of the Denver Earth Resources Library. In 2007 he was recognized by the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists and given the Outstanding Explorer award.
Walter came to love the Rocky Mountains and became an avid skier, fly fisherman and mountaineer. He recounted many great adventures with friends and family with whom he shared his love of the outdoors.
Walter is survived by Susan and his three children, Clif, Kay and Camille. He is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Walter will be laid to rest in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. A place he held most dear.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019