Walter Mendes
Mendes, Walter R. "Bob"
10/24/1935 - 12/7/2019

Bob Mendes passed away with his wife Joanne by his side and family nearby. A Petroleum Engineer from the University of Oklahoma, Bob and family lived in Venezuela, Libya, England and the U.S. He was a life-long learner well into his late seventies and enjoyed classes through The Academy. An avid sailor and eager traveler for years, he shared his interests with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed supporting them in their education and pursuits. Bob is survived by his wife Joanne, children; Lynne Mendes Stein and Michael Mendes, both of Colorado, grandchildren; Jacqui, Marc, Robert, Michael and Carolyn and sisters; Diana and Julia. Visit monarchsociety.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
