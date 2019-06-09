|
Morrow, Wanda H.
Morrow, Wanda H, 96, of Highlands Ranch, died peacefully June 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Earnest H Morrow. She is survived by children Linda (Jack) Hadley, Michael (Gracie) Morrow and Anne (Alan) Stout. She was proud grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 5 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:00 am and Memorial Service at 10:00 am at Horan and McConaty Family Chapel, 5303 E County Line Rd., Centennial. Committal Service Thursday at Noon at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area "A", 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver.
Published in Denver Post on June 9, 2019