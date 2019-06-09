Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Horan and McConaty Family Chapel
5303 E County Line Rd.
Centennial, CO
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan and McConaty Family Chapel
5303 E County Line Rd.
Centennial, CO
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area "A"
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd.
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
Wanda H. Morrow

Wanda H. Morrow Obituary
Morrow, Wanda H.

Morrow, Wanda H, 96, of Highlands Ranch, died peacefully June 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Earnest H Morrow. She is survived by children Linda (Jack) Hadley, Michael (Gracie) Morrow and Anne (Alan) Stout. She was proud grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 5 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:00 am and Memorial Service at 10:00 am at Horan and McConaty Family Chapel, 5303 E County Line Rd., Centennial. Committal Service Thursday at Noon at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area "A", 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver.
Published in Denver Post on June 9, 2019
