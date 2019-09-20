|
|
Diefendorf, Warren
April 8, 1933 - Sept. 10, 2019
Lieutenant
Warren Diefendorf passed away peacefully on September 10th after a several year struggle with cancer. He was born near Waterville, Kansas where he lived until he attended the University of Kansas. He graduated from the University of Nebraska dental school, served as a Navy dentist for two years then practiced dentistry for 34 years in Littleton, Colorado. Active in many community, professional and church activities throughout his life, he was also an avid golfer, an accomplished bronze sculptor, wood carver and a gifted pianist. Warren will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda, his children Ann O'Brien, Laurie Diefendorf and David Diefendorf, his seven grandchildren, and all of his family's significant others. No funeral services will be held. Please send any memorial donation to the . To further celebrate and honor Warren's life, please link to https://www.facebook.com/warrendiefendorf/
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019