Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Diefendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Diefendorf


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Diefendorf Obituary
Diefendorf, Warren
April 8, 1933 - Sept. 10, 2019
Lieutenant

Warren Diefendorf passed away peacefully on September 10th after a several year struggle with cancer. He was born near Waterville, Kansas where he lived until he attended the University of Kansas. He graduated from the University of Nebraska dental school, served as a Navy dentist for two years then practiced dentistry for 34 years in Littleton, Colorado. Active in many community, professional and church activities throughout his life, he was also an avid golfer, an accomplished bronze sculptor, wood carver and a gifted pianist. Warren will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda, his children Ann O'Brien, Laurie Diefendorf and David Diefendorf, his seven grandchildren, and all of his family's significant others. No funeral services will be held. Please send any memorial donation to the . To further celebrate and honor Warren's life, please link to https://www.facebook.com/warrendiefendorf/
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.