Loeckle, Warren G.
December 22, 1923 - April 1, 2020
As a proud member
of "The Greatest
Generation", Warren
grew up during the great depression in Junction City, Kansas. At the age of 21 he was drafted into service in the United States Navy, where he served with honor and distinction in the Pacific theater during WWII. After being discharged he returned home to Junction City and on December 13, 1946 married the love of his life, Lila Mae Hermann. A marriage which lasted over 73 years. In 1957, they moved to Denver where Warren started his career in the insurance and real estate business, working over 40 years in the Denver area. Warrens calling in life can best be explained by his amazing ability to analyze and then fix or repair anything mechanical. A skill which he demonstrated countless times to his many friends and neighbors. His greatest joys in life came not from his own successes, though there were many, but from helping someone else achieve theirs. For all who read this, know that this man of honor, integrity, and courage has completed his job here on earth and is at peace in the arms of his savior.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020