|
|
Railsback, Warren
2/14/1924 - 4/8/2019
RAILSBACK, WARREN LINCOLN of Lakewood, CO, passed away April 8, 2019. He follows his wife of 55 years, Donis R. He is survived by their two daughters, Kay (Harry) Fair and Jan Railsback; five grandchildren, Molly (Brandon) Aschenbrenner, Jessica (Blake) Bienemann, Erin Fair, Ted Fair (Hannah), and Chris Fair; and eight great-grandchildren. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy during World War II. A graveside service will be held in Oberlin, Kansas. Memorial donations may be made to Colorado Horse Rescue, 10386 N. 65th Street, Longmont, Colorado 80503.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019