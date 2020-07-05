Watson, Warren



Warren G. Watson, 74, of Parker, Colorado passed away on June 9. Warren was one of the country's best shotgunning coaches and recently co-authored the highly-praised guidebook, Shotgunning in the Automatic Mind.

Warren grew up in Southern Illinois on the Mississippi Flyway, where shotgunning for waterfowl and bobwhite quail was a way of life. After military service, he developed an insurance business in Denver, which he later sold to pursue his true calling as a professional shotgun coach.

Warren's teaching of shotgunning was second-to-none, with a process that emphasized every aspect of the sport, planning, and practice. Remarkably, 65 of Warren's students rose to Master Class Sporting Clays level.

As passionate as Warren was about shotgunning, he was devoted to his family. In addition to his wife, Mary Anne, Warren is survived by daughters Amy (DJ) Wardynski of Parker, CO, Becky Watson of Benton, KY, stepsons David (Barbara) Eise of Parker, CO, Steven (Laura) Eise of Springfield, MO, grandchildren Maddy, Casey, Bo, Abby, Kelsey, Lexi, Connor, Tyler, Cole, Mitch and Halle, and niece Kim (Mike) Mars of Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas (Bill) Watson and Betty June Watson and brother, Terry Watson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Sunday, July 12 at the Valhalla Hunt Club, 450 N County Rd 133, Bennett, CO 80102. Lunch will be served. A 100-gun salute will take place after a prayer service at 2:30pm. Bring your own gun if you would like to participate in the salute and an outdoor chair and umbrella for shade or rain.





